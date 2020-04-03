Jonesboro's Avant commits to Razorbacks

— Arkansas’ second pledge of the 2021 class is also its second from from the northeast part of the state.

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant (6-3, 212 pounds), who played last season at Forrest City, committed to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon via his Twitter account.

He chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, ULM, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette. Southern Miss, Tulane and Liberty.

Avant had 83 tackles last season as a junior, including 52 solo stops, 12 tackles for lost yardage and three quarterback hurries.

Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells (6-5, 290) previously committed to Arkansas' 2021 class.