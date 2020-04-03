Jonesboro's Avant commits to Razorbacks

Marco Avant ( Dudley E. Dawson)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ second pledge of the 2021 class is also its second from from the northeast part of the state.
Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant (6-3, 212 pounds), who played last season at Forrest City, committed to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon via his Twitter account.
He chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas State, ULM, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette. Southern Miss, Tulane and Liberty.
Avant had 83 tackles last season as a junior, including 52 solo stops, 12 tackles for lost yardage and three quarterback hurries.
Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells (6-5, 290) previously committed to Arkansas' 2021 class.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.