Democrat group aims for Hill's House seat

National Democrats announced Thursday that they will target U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, as part of an "offensive battlefield" in 46 GOP-controlled House districts in 2020.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a news release that it would add Hill's 2nd Congressional District, along with a Dayton-area district held by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, to its list of targeted races.

The Democratic nominee running against Hill is state Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock. The district, which includes Little Rock and its suburbs, is typically the most competitive in elections for the state's four congressional districts.

"I think it truly is a testament to their recognizing how strong our campaign is," Elliott said. "How very, very possible it is that that we can and will win this race."

Hill's campaign released a statement pointing to the congressman's work dealing with the spreading effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He is listening to Arkansas families and businesses and helping them access the [new federal coronavirus assistance] law he supported, which more than doubles unemployment benefits for hardworking Arkansans, grants billions to businesses that will retain their employees, and sends billions to our medical professionals and first responders fighting the coronavirus on the front lines," campaign spokeswoman Judith Goodson said in an email.

Hill's campaign has raised more than $1.3 million for this year's campaign. Elliott's campaign has raised $246,965 as of its most recent report, which was filed in February.

With the pandemic forcing most campaigns to cancel large events, Elliott said fundraising has become "exponentially more difficult."

Elliott ran for the 2nd District seat in 2010, losing to Republican Tim Griffin by nearly 20 percentage points. Since then, she said, the district has become more diverse, especially in some areas outside the Democratic stronghold of Pulaski County.

The 2nd District was one of 80 Republican House districts targeted by the DCCC in 2018, when Hill won re-election over Democrat Clarke Tucker with 52% of the vote.

Democrats picked up 41 seats in the 2018 midterms and became the majority party in the U.S. House.

The DCCC said in its release Thursday that it has raised $154 million ahead of the 2020 congressional elections.

Two other Democrats are competing for seats held by Republicans in the state's 3rd and 4th congressional districts. In eastern Arkansas' 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, is running for re-election unopposed.

