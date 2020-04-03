FRIDAY, APRIL 3: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be translating these round-ups into Spanish. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

• Arkansas has 704 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday. Health officials reported 12 deaths and 60 people recovered.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that some state parks would close to stop the spread of covid-19. The Buffalo National River also closed Thursday until further notice.

• On Saturday, lawmakers passed a bill that created a $173 million state fund to help fight covid-19. Two state representatives tested positive for the virus after they met in the Jack Stephens basketball arena for the vote.

• Two Arkansas companies – Sniffle Health and Little Rock's Natural State Laboratories – began offering drive-through covid-19 tests in North Little Rock and Arkadelphia this week. A list of additional sites is available at ar-covid19.com. Healthcare workers and first responders in Northwest Arkansas can get tested at a new drive-through site in Bentonville, the governor announced.

• The governor also announced that more than 30,000 Arkansans have filed for unemployment benefits. The number is rising as businesses close and lay off or furlough employees.

Haga clic aquí para leer en español » arkansasonline.com/news/2020/apr/03/viernes-3-de-abril-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/