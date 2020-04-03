Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 2:03 a.m.

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a contract with free-agent pass rusher Aldon Smith on Wednesday. His position was listed incorrectly in Thursday's edition.

Sports on 04/03/2020

Print Headline: Getting it straight

