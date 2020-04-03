Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Springs man charged in attack

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Christopher Wayne Pate - Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony battery charge after his boyfriend's foot was slashed with a knife during an argument.

Christopher Wayne Pate, 39, of 115 Kent St., was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Pate remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. Pate listed no prior felony history but had multiple misdemeanor arrests in the past five years for public intoxication.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police responded to the Kent Street apartment regarding a possible domestic disturbance and spoke with Pate in the front yard of an adjoining residence.

Officers noted there was a "thick blood trail" from the back of the residence and onto the front porch.

Metro on 04/03/2020

Print Headline: Hot Springs man charged in attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT