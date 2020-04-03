Hot Springs man charged in attack

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony battery charge after his boyfriend's foot was slashed with a knife during an argument.

Christopher Wayne Pate, 39, of 115 Kent St., was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Pate remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. Pate listed no prior felony history but had multiple misdemeanor arrests in the past five years for public intoxication.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police responded to the Kent Street apartment regarding a possible domestic disturbance and spoke with Pate in the front yard of an adjoining residence.

Officers noted there was a "thick blood trail" from the back of the residence and onto the front porch.

Metro on 04/03/2020