• Nick Danz, a firefighter and paramedic in Marietta, Ga., said a 6-week-old kitten was "literally frozen to the shingle" when firefighters rescued it from a cold rooftop, and now the small survivor, given food, warmed in towels and named "Shingles," is destined for life on an area farm.

• Bernard Freundel, 68, a once prominent Orthodox rabbi convicted in 2015 of secretly recording nude women at a Jewish ritual bath in Washington, D.C., was released 551 days early from a six-year prison sentence amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

• Joshua Nichols, 37, the son of Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols, is facing kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery charges in a Feb. 6 attack at the home of a 67-year-old jeweler in Henderson, Nev., authorities said.

• William "Doc" Gallagher, 79, of North Richland Hills, Texas, a radio host and financial consultant who admitted to conning elderly listeners out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to repay more than $10 million.

• Hasher Jallal Taheb, a 23-year-old Georgia man accused of plotting in 2018 to attack the White House with an anti-tank rocket and explosives, pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy, by fire or explosive, a federal building.

• Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer and theater impresario, is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube, including the 2000 West End adaption of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar from the 2012 arena show.

• Ronald Whitted, 47, a Fort Worth man accused of taking his 6-year-old son on an 1,800-mile trip during a scheduled visitation instead of returning the child to the child's mother, was arrested on child custody charges in Idaho and the boy was found safe, U.S. marshals said.

• Harold Turner, a police major in Indianapolis, said an 8-year-old boy was struck by a bullet and died after someone fired "numerous" shots into the house where he lived, adding that it's unclear if someone in the house was specifically targeted.

• Christi Thornton, emergency management director in Montgomery, Ala., said the county got a replacement shipment after it received more than 5,000 medical masks from the National Strategic Stockpile that had expired in 2010 and were unusable because of dry rot.

A Section on 04/03/2020