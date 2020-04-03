IN THEIR WORDS Mackenzie Brace

MACKENZIE BRACE

SCHOOL Rogers High School

PARENTS Mark and Teresa Smith

SIBLINGS Samantha and Stephen

SPORTS YOU PLAY Soccer

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning state with my high school team.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I will attend Hendrix College to play soccer

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Of course it has to be my game day hype playlist -- Trophies, Life is Good, Fight Night, and A Mili

FAVORITE FOOD Pickles

FAVORITE TV SHOW All American

FAVORITE MOVIE Harry Potter

TWITTER HANDLE I don't have twitter but add me on snapchat @macbasketball13.

ROLE MODELS My parents, they do so much for me. I hope to be like them one day.

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Aaron Crouch who is my high school and club coach, we spent lots of time together. It could be up to 4 hours a day due to high school practice and club practice.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My favorite subject is Sociology and my favorite teacher is Mrs. Brown.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself graduating college and finding a job in social work that makes me truly happy. I want to be able to help kids who were in my situation. Since I've had a rough life I know I would be able to guide kids like my grandparents did for me. I know it won't pay a lot but I believe that as long as I'm happy then money shouldn't matter. It's crazy to say but I'll most likely be married and maybe even have children.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 took away not only my education but deprived me of a social life which all high schoolers need and thrive on. It's taken away my last prom, my last spring break trip with my mom, my last season, possibly graduation, and my senior night. Covid-19 truly has turned my senior year upside down. The plans I once had to win a state championship with my amazing team have now been taken from me. This was OUR year, everyone knew it. This was OUR season. But the thing it's taken from me that's left a hole in my heart is my team. My team means everything to me, seeing them brightens my day up. I miss them like crazy.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'll miss playing games the most. Game days were always the best days. Anyone on the Lady Mountie team knows this. I'm just sad that we won't have the opportunity to win another state championship. To everyone who has read what I have to say about covid-19, please hug a senior or reach out to them. This is something that's robbed our senior year right out of our hands.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/03/2020