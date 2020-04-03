State sports brief

BASKETBALL

Harris picks Hoyas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jalen Harris, who played the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas, is transferring to Georgetown, according to a picture he posted on his Twitter account.

Harris, a 6-2 guard, is dribbling a basketball and wearing a Georgetown uniform with his signature and "Georgetown Hoyas" in the background with the tweet, "New beginnings! @GeorgetownHoops."

Harris, from Wilson, N.C., will be immediately eligible at Georgetown as a senior graduate transfer.

He played in all 32 games this season for the Razorbacks, including five starts, and averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes. As a sophomore the previous season, he started all 34 games and averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 30.8 minutes.

Harris redshirted at Arkansas during the 2017-18 season after transferring from New Mexico. He announced in March that he was entering the transfer portal.

-- Bob Holt

