Jefferson County Courthouse ordered to close again

PINE BLUFF — The Jefferson County Courthouse — which recently reopened to allow employees to return to their offices but has remained closed to the public — has been ordered closed again after several county employees had to be quarantined due to potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, the virus responsible for the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the order by County Judge Gerald Robinson, the courthouse will be closed beginning Tuesday and will remain closed through April 24.

“A county employee displayed some symptoms and was sent home to be quarantined,” Robinson said. “As a precaution, I’ve decided to close the courthouse for two weeks and have the building thoroughly disinfected.”

During the closure, Robinson said, employees are expected to stay at home and leave only when necessary, and he encouraged employees to wear masks and other protective gear when they do go out in public.

Robinson said that although the courthouse will be closed, county departments will still be operational online and by phone.

“Employees will be working from home and some services will be available,” he said. “The assessor’s office, the tax collector's office, the county clerk’s office, and the circuit clerk’s office all have the capability to work from home. You can still get services taken care of like tax payments and property assessments.”

The Circuit Court divisions in Jefferson County will continue to operate, albeit in a limited capacity, following an order issued by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp on Friday.

According to Kemp’s order, “proceedings that do not require in-person appearances of parties or counsel are not suspended and may continue or be suspended at the discretion of the presiding judge as circumstances allow.”

In his order, which is in effect through June 30, Kemp encouraged judges to use teleconferencing, video conferencing or other technology that can be used as a substitute for appearing in person.