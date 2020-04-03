Little Rock Police Department officer tests positive for covid-19

FILE — Little Rock Police Department headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)
A Little Rock Police Department officer has tested positive for covid-19, according to a post on the agency's Twitter account on Friday.
The officer self-quarantined over a week ago, which limited the exposure to other officers and the public, according to the post.
The post urged citizens to continue to practice social distancing.
