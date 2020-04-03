LR, NLR close parks to prevent spread of virus

Little Rock and North Little Rock are putting measures in place in an effort to prevent too many people from gathering in close proximity in the cities' parks and potentially spreading the covid-19 virus.

Little Rock has put up traffic-control barrels at two popular trails and is increasing its police presence at city parks, the city announced Thursday. On Tuesday, North Little Rock officials closed the popular Old Mill until further notice.

To discourage off-road parking that could lead to a high number of people at the parks, Little Rock city staff have placed barrels along Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers Park.

Visitors to city parks also can expect to see more mounted patrol officers and Community Oriented Police Program officers than usual, who will remind visitors to follow mandates and recommendations from officials regarding social-distancing practices that are being encouraged to help combat the spread of covid-19.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

More than 240,000 cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in the United States, with the number in Arkansas nearing 700.

Little Rock and North Little Rock have already closed community centers, adult fitness centers and senior centers.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a directive last month against gatherings of 10 or more people, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends maintaining a six-foot distance between oneself and others to help avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said patrols will primarily monitor areas with access to the Arkansas River Trail and Rebsamen Park, where people tend to congregate when the weather is nice. He said officers were already responding to calls to break up large groups.

"It was pretty last week, so everyone was out," Ford said.

He said officers who will patrol the parks are already working during the day in a similar capacity, so no one will be pulled off of a different shift.

If a designated parking lot is full when visiting the Big Dam Bridge or Two Rivers Park, the city encourages people to find other parking locations that allow access to the Arkansas River Trail, or visiting another park the city has deemed more social distance-friendly.

Parks the city suggests include War Memorial Park, Hindman Park, Riverfront Park, Rock Creek Park, Boyle Park, Allsopp Park, Crump Park and Connor Park.

A map showing alternate Arkansas River Trail parking locations and the distance-friendly parks can be viewed at maps.littlerock.state.ar.us/webapps/LR_Parks/.

Additionally, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at Tuesday's city Board of Directors meeting that city staff have taped off much of the parks' equipment, including basketball goals, volleyball nets and slides.

City Manager Bruce Moore said at a recent covid-19 task force meeting that the city was getting calls about groups of children playing, sometimes on playgrounds at Little Rock School District locations.

Terry Hartwick, North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation director, said the decision to close the Old Mill was made after he visited the area over the weekend.

"Kids were running around and people weren't practicing social distancing," he said. "I couldn't keep it clean enough, and it's in the middle of a neighborhood. For their sake I closed it down."

Hartwick said he also noticed multiple out-of-state license plates as well and knew a lot of the visitors were not from North Little Rock.

"We hate to have to close the park when it is at its peak, but we need to follow the guidance we are getting from the state government," a post on the Old Mill's Facebook page read.

The Old Mill, at Lakeshore Drive and Fairway Avenue, is a replica of an 1800s water-powered gristmill and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

It is most recognized for appearing in the Oscar-winning, 1939 film Gone With The Wind briefly during the movie's opening credits. With its numerous gardens, it has long since become a popular tourist attraction and a favorite spot for photos.

"I know a lot of people go out there to take pictures," Hartwick said. "In fact, I know a woman who was planning on taking wedding photos out there, but it needed to be shut down."

Hartwick said he recently closed off all swings and pavilions as well, but the golf course, city-owned tennis courts, trails, the disc golf course and the dog park remain open.

Burns Park will remain open for the time being because the 1,700-acre park is too large to monitor who enters the area. The closures have freed up more cleaning supplies to sanitize gate entrances and other surfaces people may touch at the park.

Hartwick said he has put up social distancing signs around the park, but he said if people don't follow the rules he will close whatever he needs to close to ensure the public's safety.

Metro on 04/03/2020