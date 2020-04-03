• Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch America's Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities affected by the coronavirus. The organization said Thursday that the funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions and children who rely on school lunch programs. The food fund will work with hunger relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. DiCaprio serves as a co-founder of America's Food Fund with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation are also providing money to help launch the new initiative. "In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need," DiCaprio said in a statement. "I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support." The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands of people, crippled economies and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems. Organizers said donations to America's Food Fund are being accepted and will be used in efforts to get meals to those who need them. "With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren't going hungry is of the utmost urgency," Jobs said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• James Patterson, the best-selling novelist who has donated millions in recent years to independent booksellers while also giving millions to schools, libraries and literacy programs, has launched a new initiative to help stores forced to close or reduce hours nationwide because of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, he announced #SaveIndieBookstores, a partnership with the American Booksellers Association and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. Patterson is contributing $500,000 and is urging others to contribute this month. "I'm concerned about the survival of independent bookstores, which are at the heart of main streets across the country," Patterson said. "I believe that books are essential. They make us kinder, more empathetic human beings. And they have the power to take us away -- even momentarily -- from feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and scared." American Booksellers Association member bookstores have from April 10-27 to apply for grants on SaveIndieBookstores.com. Parameters haven't been set yet for the biggest and smallest donations, and will depend on how much money is raised. Funds are expected to be distributed by May 15.

James Patterson (AP file photo)

