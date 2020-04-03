NLR man arrested in antiques theft

A North Little Rock man was arrested after police say they found stolen antiques in a red wagon he was pulling along a street, according to an arrest report.

An officer was dispatched to a warehouse at 500 N. Vine St. where a witness said he saw a man pulling an empty wagon around to the back of the property, the report said.

An officer reported finding Bryan Avery, 25, on the north side of the property with a wagon filled with antique items.

The officer saw a hole in the sheet-metal wall of the warehouse, the report said. A key holder of the property confirmed that the items in the wagon belonged to the building owners, the report said.

The key holder could not provide an estimate on the value of the items, according to the report.

Avery told police that "Big Mike told me to pick up his wagon," the report said. When questioned about being seen pulling the wagon onto the property, Avery said "the items were in the trees," the report said.

Avery was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was no longer on the roster Thursday evening. He is charged with felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor theft of property.

Metro on 04/03/2020