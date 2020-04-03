PB house blaze fatal to 3-year-old LR boy

PINE BLUFF -- A 3-year-old Little Rock boy died Wednesday night in a house fire in Pine Bluff, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley. The fire started shortly after 10 p.m. in a two-story home at 1000 S. Wisconsin St. just across from Broadmoor Elementary School.

Kelley said the boy, whom he did not identify, was staying with relatives in Pine Bluff.

According to a Pine Bluff Fire Department report, fire crews sent to the home were alerted that a child was possibly trapped inside. At that point, the structure had heavy smoke on the second floor, the report said.

Firefighters found the child in a second-floor bedroom, the report said.

The child was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where Kelley pronounced him dead at 10:35 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kelley said the child's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

This is the first confirmed fire-related fatality in Pine Bluff this year.

Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said that on March 27, a Pine Bluff woman, identified as Bertha Downs, 80, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Arkansas Children's hospital after a fire at her home at 23 Smuggler's Lane. Downs died in the hospital Monday. Howell said an official cause of death is pending.

"We don't know right now if she passed away as a direct result of the injuries she sustained in the fire or if there was an underlying health condition that was the actual cause," Howell said. "The medical examiner will confirm that for us."

Investigators discovered that the cause of that fire was an unattended pot on the stove.

State Desk on 04/03/2020