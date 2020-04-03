Pine Bluff Unit inmate, 30, dies by suicide

A 30-year-old inmate at the Pine Bluff Unit died by suicide Thursday, officials said.

The Department of Corrections reported that Calvin J. Hammock was found hanging in his single-man cell shortly after noon on Thursday. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, the agency said.

According to a news release, Hammock was serving a three-year sentence for impairing the operation of vital public facilities.

Hammock is the fourth state prisoner to die by suicide this year, according to ADC records.