Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Gold Credit in the ninth

BEST BET Summer Storm in the seventh

LONG SHOT Qualifly in the second

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 129-369 (34.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $18,200, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

DEFENDER** was narrowly beaten, while six-lengths clear of third, when running at this level Feb. 20. Furthermore, he is taking a drop in class and drew a favorable two-turn post position. PRAETORIAN has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes, and the Houston shipper has raced well in the past at Oaklawn. POST CLOSE was a clear entry-level allowance winner at Louisiana Downs, and he is back on the main after taking on quality turf runners.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Defender Felix Mason 9-5

7 Praetorian Elliott Asmussen 3-1

6 Post Close Eramia Johnson 12-1

3 Violent Storm Santana Asmussen 4-1

1 Roar of the Lion Quinonez Swearingen 5-1

5 Luck of the Draw WDe La Cruz Stuart 8-1

4 Town Drunk Baze Van Berg 15-1

8 Glorious Weekend Cannon Smith 20-1

2 Purse $18,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

QUALIFLY* raced well enough throughout 2019 to be a major contender in this $10,000 claimer, and he is taking a significant drop and carries less weight with an apprentice aboard. ST. LOUIE GUY won at a higher claiming price at Remington, and he is taking a slight jump in class following a sharp second-place finish. MARK OF THE Z possesses good early speed, and the Fair Grounds shipper is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Qualifly Bailey Contreras 20-1

8 St. Louie Guy Bridgmohan Barkley 5-1

6 Mark of the Z Garcia Sharp 5-2

11 Fayette Warrior Santana Villafranco 4-1

12 You're Killin Me FDe La Cruz Cox 10-1

4 Ravens Reflection Mojica Diodoro 8-1

5 Junior Gilliam WDe La Cruz Hartman 8-1

7 Pete Marwick Cohen Lauer 12-1

9 Ceeky Baze Van Berg 20-1

1 Tentwelvefourteen Quinonez Cline 10-1

14 Queeten Eramia Delany 8-1

13 Shanghai Point Rocco Vanden Berg 6-1

10 Snaggletooth Elliott Vance 15-1

3 Tres Equis Vazquez Shorter 30-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

RONAMO*** has lost a photo finish at Oaklawn and Keeneland in his last two races, while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. RUNNIN' RAY finished second at a higher maiden classification only two races back, and he has worked smartly since a sixth-place maiden allowance finish. SECOND LINE DAVID was beaten a diminishing head in an encouraging career debut at Fair Grounds, and typical second-out improvement will make him a big threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Ronamo Hill Catalano 5-2

5 Runnin' Ray Garcia Sharp 3-1

7 Second Line David Talamo Cox 7-2

2 Secular Stagnation Cohen Diodoro 4-1

9 Jacks Fire Balls Baze Van Berg 12-1

8 Swingin' Sam Quinonez Von Hemel 12-1

4 Fudge Tough WDe La Cruz Zito 20-1

1 Revenio Mojica Zito 20-1

6 Flashy Biz Rocco Hobby 12-1

4 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

MALIBU PRO*** was a convincing winner at today's claiming price at Keeneland, and he has been consistently competitive running against better in three starts at the meeting. POTOMAC was dull as a post-time favorite in his local debut, but he is taking a significant drop for top connections and may make amends. DUKES UP had to overcome a sluggish start in a second-place finish against slightly better, and he drew the rail and is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Malibu Pro Garcia Maker 5-2

10 Potomac Santana Asmussen 8-1

1 Dukes Up WDe La Cruz Loy 3-1

2 Kenzou's Rhythm Baze Eurton 4-1

3 Mighty Manfred Cohen Asmussen 6-1

8 Gigging FDe La Cruz Hartman 8-1

9 Coach Adams Elliott Compton 15-1

4 Pinson Vazquez Morse 15-1

6 Zanesville Talamo Amoss 20-1

7 Hannity Felix Haran 30-1

5 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

TEMPT FATE*** won a key maiden race at Fair Grounds before being disqualified, and the lightly raced colt is adding blinkers after finishing third in an unusually fast state-bred race. CHICKEN HAWK raced close to the pace in a strong second-place debut, and he may not have to improve much to find the winner's circle. ROCKTHEPULPIT finished second at a lower level in his career debut, and he is back sprinting after a competitive front-running route race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Tempt Fate Talamo Deville 3-1

4 Chicken Hawk Eramia Jackson 4-1

9 Rockthepulpit Vazquez Villafranco 5-1

11 Pay Dirt FDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

1 Thornish Santana Moquett 6-1

3 Ms Sassy Atitude Elliott Robertson 12-1

8 Crow Mountain Quinonez Pish 10-1

10 Macho Rocco Roberts Mason 12-1

12 More Than Blessed Lara Cascio 30-1

6 Traffic Control Mojica Cangemi 10-1

14 Jimmie T Garcia Stewart 6-1

7 Mr. Cougar Wales Westermann 20-1

13 I Stan for Love WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

5 Hamazing Song Birzer Gonzalez 30-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

HARDLY A SECRET** is taking a small drop in class after defeating $35,000 rivals, and he must have came out of the race in good order to be running back in seven days. DR. HIPP won races at Churchill and Keeneland in the fall, and the New Orleans shipper has good early speed. MOMENT was a clear second in a $20k claiming race in his last start, and the front-running gelding is racing for the leading trainer for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Hardly a Secret Garcia Hartman 7-2

1 Dr. Hipp Lara Matthews 8-1

9 Moment Cohen Diodoro 5-1

11 Altito Talamo Amoss 8-1

3 Morse Code Thompson Pearson 6-1

12 Theoryintopractice Canchari Stuart 6-1

5 Mineyerownmalone Elliott Vance 8-1

7 Front Door Mojica Diodoro 12-1

4 All About Ashley Cannon Hawley 12-1

2 Barefootbootlegger Felix Haran 15-1

6 Attentive Santana Asmussen 12-1

10 Conquest Big E WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 30-1

7 Purse $37,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SUMMER STORM**** was beaten three lengths in an allowance race that has already produced three next-out winners, and she is dropping to win for winning connections. JEWEL THIEF has finished second behind a talented filly in both of her races this season, and she may be sharp enough to win in her first race against older rivals. FULLY AWARE won her career debut by eight-widening lengths, and she is realistically spotted by new and winning trainer John Sadler.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Summer Storm Baze Puhich 2-1

3 Jewel Thief Talamo Cox 3-1

7 Fully Aware Mojica Sadler 7-2

2 War Ballad Bridgmohan Coady 6-1

9 Sassy Seta Garcia Villafranco 10-1

8 Sandy Sangria Quinonez Cline 10-1

5 Tiger Bait Lara Broberg 15-1

6 Adari Canchari Chleborad 20-1

1 Cowgirl Kimmie Felix Bahena 20-1

8 Purse $63,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LAUGHING FOX** was a three-time winner last season at Oaklawn, including a $300k stake victory, and he appears to be rounding into form and should get a favorable pace setup. PIRATE'S PUNCH was caught late when finishing third in the Grade-3 Mineshaft at Fair Grounds, and he is quick but may have to rate a bit in a field loaded with speed. RATED R SUPERSTAR won the 2019 Essex Handicap rallying from far back, and he is in top form and another who will appreciate a contentious pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Laughing Fox Santana Asmussen 10-1

5 Pirate's Punch Baze Forster 3-1

9 Rated R Superstar Garcia Contreras 6-1

3 C Z Rocket Borel Stall 6-1

4 Gato Guapo Mojica Diodoro 9-2

8 Kurilov Talamo Cox 4-1

1 Exclamation Point Elliott Asmussen 6-1

2 Mick's Star Cohen Amoss 15-1

7 Lenstar Hill Zito 10-1

9 Purse $61,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

GOLD CREDIT**** was beaten only one-length in a strong sprint tune-up, and she appears to have landed in a soft maiden field. CRYSTAL LAKE has hit the board in all three of his races in 2020, and her natural speed will have her poised to win entering the stretch. SUBIACO was a clear two-turn maiden winner March 6, and the improving filly seems an overlay at program odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Gold Credit FDe La Cruz D'Amato 2-1

6 Crystal Lake WDe La Cruz Lukas 3-1

5 Subiaco Talamo Moquett 15-1

9 Shocking Fast Santana Asmussen 4-1

1 Lemon Drop Kitty Baze Villafranco 15-1

4 Kiss More Elliott Vance 10-1

2 Dancin in Paradise Garcia O'Neill 12-1

13 Templuna Rocco Wainwright 15-1

3 Flatoutcountry Harr Stuart 15-1

11 Jo Marie Vazquez Fires 20-1

8 Santa Ana Winds Bridgmohan Coady 20-1

12 Eskendar Mojica Diodoro 20-1

10 Get One More Quinonez McKellar 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a daily double and DEFENDER, PRAETORION and POST CLOSE are my recommendations. The second race seems to come down to QUALIFY, MARK OF THE Z and ST. LOUIE GUY. The seventh race begins a Pick-3, and the race seems to come down to JEWEL THIEF and SUMMER STORM. The eighth race is wide open and spreading out is the right course of action. The ninth race has a single for me in GOLD CREDIT, but others may want to spread a bit.

Sports on 04/03/2020