SAU postpones graduation ceremonies

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia is postponing its May 2020 commencement ceremonies, President Trey Berry has announced.

The spring ceremonies will be combined with summer ceremonies on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, Berry said. In coming weeks, students will receive more information about the ceremonies from the Office of the Registrar, Berry said.

Degrees for spring graduates will be conferred in May. Students will receive diplomas in the summer. For students set to graduate in May, transcripts will be finalized and diplomas will be mailed. This will allow students who need the documents for the workplace or graduate school to have them, Berry said.