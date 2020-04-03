Schools lend computers to students

A vehicle pulled up Thursday morning outside Meadow Park Elementary School, where a school faculty member waited to ask the driver for her child's name and grade.

Principal April McKinley and third-grade teacher Allison Enderlin heard the boy's name crackle over the radio and quickly added their names to a list before handing a Google Chromebook to assistant principal Marques Collins, who ran it out to the vehicle.

In a matter of minutes, and without the parent ever leaving the car, the transaction was complete and the child was in possession of the Chromebook, which will serve as his new classroom for the foreseeable future.

It's an example of the lengths that Meadow Park Elementary, and other schools, are going to in order to try to ensure the safety of students and faculty during the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down schools temporarily across the state.

"We even use a different pen every time when they go to fill out the form," McKinley said of the school's social distancing efforts. "Parents can do this entire process from the window of their car."

Similar instances have been playing out all over North Little Rock this week as the school district attempts to make sure every student has the ability to access its digital classroom.

Schools across the state are closed until at least April 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced school districts to conduct classes online.

The North Little Rock School District has lent devices to all elementary students from its zoned elementary school, according to Lori Smith, executive director of elementary curriculum.

Parents fill out a survey and sign usage agreements before they are lent the devices. The district also has partnered with Waterford.org to provide learning software and tools needed for in-home education.

"This is our second year with Waterford," Smith said. "They specifically target early childhood learning, and that is what we like about them."

The curriculum is tailored to each student, and the virtual platform is no different, which Smith said allows students to work at their own level.

"The program is meant to support, not stress, parents," Smith said. "Waterford's program allows students to work at their own level, meaning they shouldn't need much assistance from parents."

McKinley said Waterford.org offers a fun and student-friendly curriculum that allows teachers to pull individual information on each student. Teachers also are required to have two hours of "office time" each day to allow parents to ask questions if needed.

"Teachers are usually setting this up after hours because a lot of parents are getting off work at that time," she said. "Our teachers are dedicated to getting this right."

The problem with the transition is that some families across the district didn't have access to the devices or the internet capability to fully utilize software, Smith said.

"Each principal knows which students and parents need devices," Smith said. "We can also hook them up with internet providers like Comcast to make sure they can access the classroom. We are trying to get as many people as possible online."

School officials said Comcast is offering two months of internet to qualifying families at no charge.

Smith said she didn't have an exact number of devices that have been lent this week, but it's been in the hundreds. She said Ridge Road Elementary lent out 175 devices, but some schools have given out as few as 45.

McKinley said her elementary school gave out 140 devices Wednesday and was scheduled to give out an additional 70 on Thursday.

Teachers write down the names of the students who have the devices and will keep up with what happens to them. Classes are scheduled to begin today.

There are challenges that come with shifting a whole curriculum online, Smith said.

"Our new reading program [Wilson Reading Systems] is very interactive, and not being able to do that in person will be difficult," she said. "This definitely changes the way we do the work."

Smith said some teachers are recording lessons and uploading them to Google Classroom to help with the process.

"Face to face is always better, but this is a good alternative," she said. "We hope teachers will really be able to connect with their students while using this program."

McKinley mentioned how teachers who are less tech savvy also are figuring out how the system works.

"We are all learning together," she said.

Cheating isn't a big concern because teachers want students to collaborate with each other, Enderlin said.

"With the online assignments the students have to explain things to get the answer correct using their own words, so we can tell if someone is cheating pretty easily," she said. "If the parents are the ones who are helping them, then they know their child is struggling."

McKinley said she believes the program can work for the rest of the semester.

"If they can't come to us, then we will bring the learning to them," she said.

