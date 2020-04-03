Former UA standout sprinter Spearmon adjusts to delayed Olympics

Former Arkansas sprinter Wallace Spearmon Jr. (center) of Fayetteville celebrates in 2012 with Maurice Mitchell (left) and Isiah Young after making the U.S. Olympic track and fi eld team in the 200 meters. Spearmon was taking aim at his third Olympics appearance before the Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP fi le photo)

Wallace Spearmon Jr. is now firmly focused on 2021.

The former University of Arkansas standout sprinter and Fayetteville High School graduate was ready to make one last push for the Tokyo Olympics in July to try to end his storied track and field career with an exclamation mark.

That was until the International Olympic Committee decided to postpone the Games for a year because of the concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

He was scheduled to open his outdoor season at the Texas Relays on Saturday in Austin. But that event, like so many others, has been wiped out by the pandemic.

"I was supposed to start my season," Spearmon said. "I had my international travel set up. The season was coming together. Now it's on hold. I guess everything happens for a reason.

"I'm adding a year to a long career. If it turns out with a medal, I'm all for it."

Spearmon was a three-sport standout at Fayetteville but focused on track and field as a Razorback. He was a two-time NCAA 200-meter champion in 2004 and 2005. He won the 200 indoor championship in 2005.

He's known as one of the top sprinters in the world, especially in the 200. Spearmon is a three-time medalist in the 200 at the World Championships and still owns the ninth-fastest time (19.65 seconds) ever in the event. He ran that time in South Korea in Sept. 2006.

The two-time Olympian appeared to have earned a bronze medal in 2008 Games but was disqualified for stepping out of his lane. He finished fourth in the event in 2012.

The 35-year-old was looking forward to the coming season, but his experience gives him the necessary perspective.

"Of course I want to run," Spearmon said. "That's what we're training for, but not at the cost of a life."

Spearmon is a member of the USA Track and Field board of directors and vice chairman of the athlete advisory committee, so he was part of some of the discussions about the Olympics and privy to lots of information.

"The advisory committee is kind of like the players' union in other sports," Spearmon said. "It's a volunteer job and it's stressful as heck. But it's for the love of the sport and my way of giving back.

"We talked about if you make the Games, how are you going to get to the Olympic Village with all the other athletes and remain healthy or without passing the virus? It's just a really, really tough situation."

Spearmon turned pro after two years as a Razorback, but the economic effects of the coronavirus could make it difficult for collegiate athletes, Spearmon said.

"There's probably a few shoe companies that will go under," Spearmon said. "College kids looking to go pro, unless they are highly sought after probably aren't getting a deal.

"It's a tough time all around because you don't have a chance to go to meets and make money."

Athletes are no different than others at this difficult time, Spearmon said.

"Buckle down and look out for your fellow man," Spearmon said. "Stay disciplined more than you ever have. It's like running a race with no finish line.

"I'm older and I'm able to see life first. I think you value life more the older you get."

Spearmon said he believes that experience will pay dividends for him over the next year, moving toward the Olympics. Not to mention Spearmon pointed out Justin Gatlin, one of his competitors, is 38.

"I've put in the work," Spearmon said. "I hate bringing this stuff up, but I still have one of the top 10 fastest times all-time in the 200. My body has been places few have been. I have a lot of experience.

"With the added experience, you find yourself being able to do more, just not as often. I'm good. I understand the challenge."

Former Arkansas sprinter Wallace Spearmon Jr., shown here after winning the men’s 200 meter final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on July 1, 2012, in Eugene, Ore., was all set to gear up for the Tokyo Games before the event was postponed until 2021. (AP file photo)

Sports on 04/03/2020