Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Thursday that David Brown, the former Dallas police chief, will become superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. (AP/Chicago Sun-Times/Tyler LaRiviere)

Ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday named former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to head the police force in the nation's third-largest city, touting his humility and calling him "a leader who commands respect."

Lightfoot introduced Brown as the next superintendent of the 13,000-person Chicago Police Department during a news conference, saying he's the right man for the job.

Brown, 59, who was one of two black applicants named as a finalist for the job, has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Brown, who retired from the Dallas force in 2016, drew widespread attention that year after five of his officers were killed in an ambush-style rifle attack and he directed officers to kill the suspect using a remote-controlled robot fixed with explosives.

Lightfoot said that Brown's leadership during that attack in Dallas shows that he knows firsthand the pain caused by gun violence, having lost members of his own department.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The superintendent post became vacant in December when Lightfoot fired Eddie Johnson, accusing him of lying about an October drinking-and-driving incident.

Judge orders Wisconsin primary to go on

MADISON, Wis. -- A federal judge on Thursday declined to postpone Wisconsin's presidential primary as the coronavirus spreads, but he ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Tuesday's election for absentee voting.

U.S. District Judge William Conley's order essentially extends the election by nearly a week. While Conley blasted state leaders' decision not to delay the election to protect people's health, he refused to postpone it, saying a federal judge shouldn't act as the state's health officer.

"The only role of a federal district court is to take steps that help avoid the impingement on citizens' rights to exercise their voting franchise as protected by the United States Constitution and federal statutes," Conley wrote.

The state Democratic Party and other groups had filed three lawsuits demanding that Conley postpone in-person voting, extend the deadlines for filing absentee ballots and lift requirements that absentee voters supply photo IDs with their ballot applications and get a witness to sign the ballot before returning it.

The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to local clerks had been 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but Conley's order shifted that to 4 p.m. on April 13. Conley also extended the deadline for voters to request ballots by a day to 5 p.m. this Friday.

The judge also lifted a witness requirement for absentee ballot applications.

Wait time cut for gay men to give blood

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it was reducing the amount of time men who have had sex with other men should wait before they give blood, from one year to three months, in hopes of spurring blood donation during a drastic drop in supply in the coronavirus pandemic.

The earlier 12-month waiting period was intensely criticized as discriminatory and antiquated when the FDA introduced it in 2015, as the agency formally ended a decades-old, lifetime prohibition on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.

"LGBTQ Americans can hold their heads up today and know that our voices will always triumph over discrimination," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and chief executive of the gay advocacy group GLAAD.

The FDA also previously recommended that women who have had sex with men who have had sex with men in the past year not donate blood. The revisions lowered that period to three months as well.

The FDA said in a statement that, based on recent studies, it had "concluded that current policies regarding certain donor eligibility criteria can be modified without compromising the safety of the blood supply."

The agency said the new recommendations would remain in place after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Shooter's employer not liable, court rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida appellate court upheld a lower court's ruling that a security firm employing the gunman responsible for a gay nightclub shooting can't be held liable for failing to investigate complaints against the shooter, giving him firearm training and allowing him to possess a gun license.

A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision dismissing the lawsuit filed in 2016 against the gay nightclub in Orlando.

Survivors and family members had argued that G4S was negligent in hiring Omar Mateen as a security guard despite concerns that had been raised about him at a previous job, trained him to become an expert marksman and ignored complaints from fellow security guards about his threatening behavior at work.

In its decision, the appellate court said the survivors and family members in their argument did not offer a limit to the legal duties of a company like G4S.

A Section on 04/03/2020