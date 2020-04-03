Sections
UA continues online-only courses, cancels summer camps

by Jaime Adame | Today at 7:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — Courses will continue to be taught online-only through the first summer session at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the school announced Friday.

UA also announced the cancellation of its summer camps through August. More than 5,000 youth attended summer camps last year, UA spokesman John Thomas said.

Like other colleges in the state, UA shifted to remote instruction last month in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

The UA announcement Friday extends its online-only instruction until June 29, when the university’s second five-week summer session is set to begin.

Earlier this week, the University of Central Arkansas announced that remote instruction would continue into its summer sessions. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock also will continue its suspension of in-person classes and teach online through the summer, a spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

