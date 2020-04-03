Virus-linked nursing home faces fines topping $611,000

In this March 13, 2020, file photo, a nurse works in the room of a patient who has tested positive for the covid-19 coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Nursing home outbreaks of covid-19 have raised concern in the U.S. since the incident at Life Care Center. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

A Washington state nursing home tied to at least 37 covid-19 deaths faces a fine of more than $611,000, federal inspectors said, and could also lose Medicare and Medicaid funding if it does not correct a slew of deficiencies that led to the country's first major outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a letter Wednesday to Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wrote that the nursing home failed to report an outbreak of respiratory illness to local authorities for two weeks as required by law, gave inadequate care to its residents during the outbreak and failed to provide 24-hour emergency doctor services.

The inspectors said if the nursing home northeast of Seattle "does not correct all deficiencies and return to full compliance by September 16, 2020, then CMS will terminate your facility from participating in the Medicare/Medicaid program."

Life Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the inspection findings and the penalties, which it has a right to appeal.

Inspectors levied a per-day civil penalty of $13,585 for the alleged deficiencies, dating to Feb. 12, around the time that the outbreak is thought to have taken hold, and continuing through March 27.

In addition to losing its federal payments under the Medicare and Medicaid programs, the facility also could lose its Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program, and forfeit federal payment for the patients it admitted from March 21-27.

"These remedies will continue in effect until the effective date of the termination of your Medicare provider agreement, or the facility is found back in substantial compliance," said Patrick Thrift, branch manager for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' long-term-care survey and enforcement division in Seattle.

Officials said that 129 residents, staff members and visitors were infected with the coronavirus, which causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people but can prove fatal to the sick and elderly. Thirty-seven people associated with Life Care had died as of March 23, according to Seattle's King County.

In a summary of its findings issued last month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said inspectors had found that Life Care failed to swiftly notify regional authorities that it had a surge in respiratory infections, and continued to admit new patients and hold events such as a Mardi Gras party for dozens of residents and guests.

AROUND THE U.S.

Meanwhile, nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect residents from the coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests that the measures including a ban on visits and daily health screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.

Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland have pushed the death toll at the nation's nursing homes to at least 450 and highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of doctors, nurses, aides and other workers do not involve actual testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow infected, asymptomatic people to slip through.

"It's still been like Swiss cheese with people coming in and out of there, and thus you've got these explosions in senior facilities," said John BaRoss of Long Valley, N.J., who recently pulled his 85-year-old mother out of an assisted-living center out of fear of infection.

After an outbreak of 100 infections and four deaths at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing outside Nashville, Tenn., Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt blamed staff members who went to work despite showing symptoms for covid-19 and "exposed a lot of patients."

After an outbreak near Dayton, Ohio, killed eight people and infected about 50 at a pair of nursing homes less than 10 miles apart, health officials began scrutinizing medical specialists such as phlebotomists and respiratory therapists who work in multiple facilities a day. One such health worker who visited both homes tested positive for covid-19.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said an outbreak that spread like "wildfire" at a Mount Airy nursing home, killing five and infecting 77, apparently began with an asymptomatic health worker who made it past a temperature check screening and "infected the population."

Some relatives of those at the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, W.Va., where 29 residents and staff members have tested positive, say more should have been done to keep the coronavirus out before the federal restrictions took hold in mid-March.

Though the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, an AP tally from media reports and state health departments indicates at least 450 deaths and nearly 2,300 infections have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term- care facilities nationwide.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Sacchetti and Jon Swaine of The Washington Post; and by Jim Mustian, Bernard Condon and Candice Choi of The Associated Press.

