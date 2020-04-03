WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov to give updates on coronavirus in Arkansas; cases up to 687

Governor Asa Hutchinson departs a press conference Tuesday March 31, 2020 about the corona virus in Arkansas in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

The number of cases of covid-19 in Arkansas rose Friday morning to 687, an increase of four since Thursday night.

Twelve people have died of the virus in Arkansas, according to the state Department of Health, and 58 have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give updates on the coronavirus response in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Watch live below.

[Video not loading? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/news/coronavirus]