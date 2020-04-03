BASKETBALL

Former Wake Forest coach dies

Former Wake Forest and Marshall Coach Carl Tacy has died. He was 87. Tacy’s son, Carl Jr., told The Associated Press his father died early Thursday. He had been transferred from a hospital to hospice care in Yadkinville, N.C., last week following a December diagnosis of leukemia. Tacy spent a year as Marshall’s head coach before 13 seasons with the Demon Deacons from 1973-85, compiling a 222-149 record for the third-most wins in school history. That included appearances in three NCAA Tournaments and two NITs. Tacy’s Demon Deacons defeated Arkansas 86-80 in the first round of the 1977 NCAA Tournament.

Buckeyes’ Wesson heads to NBA

Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson plans to enter the NBA Draft. Analysts have projected the 6-9 forward as a second-round pick. Wesson can sign with an agent for exploratory purposes and still protect his final year of eligibility. He has until June 3 to make a decision. Wesson averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds in leading Ohio State to a 21-10 record and 11-9 in the Big Ten Conference.

FOOTBALL

Packers sign WR Funchess

The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Funchess, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Saints re-sign CB Williams

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to bring back free agent cornerback P.J. Williams. Williams, who entered the NFL when the Saints selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State, played regularly as a nickel back and also filled in at cornerback last season. Missing most of his first two seasons with injuries, Williams has played in 47 career regular season games, starting 22.

Henry signs franchise tender

Titans running back Derrick Henry has signed a franchise tender that puts him under contract for the 2020 season as Tennessee works toward reaching a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL rushing leader. Team officials announced Thursday that Henry had signed the tender. The Titans gave him a franchise tag March 16, a move that means he will be paid $10.2 million in the 2020 season unless they sign him to a long-term deal by July 15.