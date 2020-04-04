Court affirms lengthy primary in Wisconsin

Cars line up to take advantage of the drive up voting option outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building Monday March 30, 2020, in Milwaukee. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. -- A federal appeals court refused Friday to block extended absentee voting deadlines for Wisconsin's presidential primary, allowing voters to continue turning in ballots for six days beyond Tuesday's election.

U.S. District Judge William Conley on Thursday ordered absentee voting deadlines extended from Election Day on Tuesday to April 13, in effect extending the election by six days. Republicans asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay that decision while they pursued an appeal.

The court refused to grant the stay in a four-page order Friday evening. The order didn't offer any justification or explanation.

A number of states have delayed their spring elections as the coronavirus sweeps across the country, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders haven't been able to reach a consensus on changes to Wisconsin's vote. Their inaction has led to mounting criticism against both sides and thousands of poll workers quitting.

Democrats and a host of liberal groups filed three lawsuits demanding Conley postpone the election, extend absentee ballot filing deadlines and lift requirements that absentee voters supply photo IDs and obtain witness signatures.

Attorneys for the Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and Republican legislators turned immediately to the 7th Circuit, arguing that Conley's decision violates core principles that judges shouldn't change the rules in ongoing elections, allows people to vote after Election Day and renders the witness requirement meaningless, opening the door to voter fraud.

The 7th Circuit did stay Conley's decision to exempt absentee voters from the witness signature requirement, saying the judge didn't consider that lifting the mandate might open the door to fraud.

The Republicans' attorneys didn't immediately respond to email messages Friday evening seeking comment on the appellate court's decision.

The appellate court's rulings marked another turn in what's becoming a bitter fight over whether to continue with Wisconsin's primary.

Wisconsin Republicans brushed off Gov. Evers' call Friday to meet in special session to delay Tuesday's presidential primary and shift to mail-only as the coronavirus sweeps across the state, saying the election should continue as planned.

Evers said at the beginning of the outbreak that the election should go on as scheduled, and Republican legislators agreed. Democrats and liberal groups filed three federal lawsuits demanding a judge postpone in-person voting; the judge declined, but this week extended the absentee deadline.

Evers has faced criticism for not doing enough to protect voters and poll workers. He previously called for the election to move to absentee-only, but Friday was the first time he had called for moving the date.

Information for this article was contributed by Christina A. Cassidy of The Associated Press.

