Homicide investigation underway as man found dead in southwest Little Rock neighborhood

by William Sanders | Today at 12:42 a.m.
Little Rock Police are investigating the death of a man found in the 9000 block of Woodford Drive in southwest Little Rock on Friday night as a homicide, spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Officers responded to a possible driving while intoxicated call when they discovered a white sedan parked awkwardly in a driveway at 9008 Woodford Drive with a man inside who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, Barnes said.

“We’re trying to piece together exactly if this occurred at this location or if it occurred at a separate location and the person drove here,” Barnes said. “It’s still really kind of unknown.”

Police are interviewing the caller to gain more information about what happened before police arrived, Barnes said.

