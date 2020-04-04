• Michael Megonigal, 58, an auto body repair worker, and his 11-year-old daughter, Marley, deciding they wanted to help people during the pandemic, spent $2,523.32 when they paid for the groceries of at least 30 people in line at a store in Bailey's Crossroads, Va.

• Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik, a Michigan couple whose wedding plans were disrupted when family and friends were blocked from attending their nuptials because of the coronavirus, will say their vows in front of dozens of cardboard cutouts of people that will serve as stand-ins for guests.

• Sammy Parks, a federal drug enforcement agent, said authorities executing a drug search warrant seized a menagerie that included a white Bengal tiger, a bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer at a residence in Mercedes, Texas.

• Casey Cox, sheriff of Cumberland County, Tenn., said four bison, including one that weighed 1,800 pounds, had to be euthanized to protect the public after the animals escaped from a private hunting reserve in Crossville and repeatedly evaded attempts to recapture them.

• Maggie Jestice, 32, Dustin Richardson, 32, and Glen Downton, 59, face robbery and other counts after being accused of assaulting a woman at a cemetery near Harrisonville, Mo., and driving off in her pickup after she escaped into some woods, police said.

• Guy Radar, 81, of Moss Point, Miss., accused of shooting his 58-year-old son-in-law twice in the chest, killing him, when the two got into an argument at the home they shared, was charged with second-degree murder, deputies said.

• Edward Keable, a veteran U.S. Interior Department lawyer, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, replacing Christine Lehnertz, who resigned in early 2019 after being cleared of allegations that she created a hostile workplace.

• Venezia Cole, 26, on the run for a week after being accused of shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in Snellville, Ga., when he arrived at her home to drop off diapers, was arrested on aggravated assault and other charges, police said.

• Anastasia Vasilyeva, a doctor critical of Russia's response to the coronavirus outbreak, was jailed overnight and fined about $20 after she was forcibly detained when she and several colleagues tried to deliver protective gear to a hospital northwest of Moscow.

