IN THEIR WORDS Walker Williams

WALKER WILLIAMS

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian School

PARENTS Tim and Charity Williams

SIBLINGS Savana (14)

SPORTS YOU PLAY Football and baseball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Making it to the state championship in football once and in baseball three times.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Play baseball at Arkansas State University.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Anything from country to rap.

FAVORITE FOOD Pasta

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE The Sandlot

TWITTER HANDLE @walkertwilliams

ROLE MODELS My father and my grandpa

INFLUENTIAL COACH Randy Salsbury, pitching coach at Shiloh Christian

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Sutterfield, College Composition

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Having a job in the business world and having a family.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU It hasn't really affected me at all, I'm still doing school and am working out and throwing to stay in shape.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'm going to miss making a run for a state championship with my team and all of the fun that we had at practice and games.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/04/2020