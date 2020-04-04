Israel town hit hard by virus

File - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Israeli police arrest an Ultra Orthodox Jew during protest against government's measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

BNEI BRAK, Israel -- Early this week, the streets of the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak were bustling with shoppers as ultra-Orthodox residents, obeying their religious leaders, ignored pleas to stay home in the face of the coronavirus threat.

By Friday, Bnei Brak had become the country's worst hot spot and now resembles a ghost town. The military will soon be sending troops in to assist local authorities. One expert estimated that nearly 40% of the city's population might already have been infected.

The city has become a lightning rod for anger and frustration by some secular Israelis who allege insular Haredi communities -- with disproportionately high numbers of confirmed cases -- are undermining national efforts to contain the virus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The pandemic also has threatened to upend deep-seated customs in the religious world, including obedience to religious leaders and the belief that religious studies and traditions take precedence over the rules of a modern state.

The crisis is rooted in a combination of factors. Israel's ultra-Orthodox tend to live in poor, crowded neighborhoods where sickness can quickly spread. Synagogues, the centerpiece of social life, bring men together to pray and socialize in small spaces.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lrzsE0N6-w]

A new debate flared up Thursday when Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a powerful ultra-Orthodox politician meant to lead the battle against the virus, was confirmed to be infected.

This forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ministry's director general and reportedly the head of the Mossad spy agency, into quarantine because of exposure to Litzman. Netanyahu, who tested negative, went through an identical experience after a previous exposure to an infected ultra-Orthodox aide.

Channel 12 TV said ministry officials were furious with Litzman, who had resisted calls in recent weeks to impose restrictions on gatherings at religious institutions. The channel said Litzman had quietly been breaking the rules and attending prayer sessions at synagogues.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/44israel/]

"An outbreak in Bnei Brak is the same as an outbreak in Tel Aviv. Litzman did not just betray his own voters. He betrayed all Israelis," Zehava Galon, a former leader of the secular Meretz party, wrote in the Haaretz daily.

A Section on 04/04/2020