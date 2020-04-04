Linebacker makes quick call for Hogs

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant wasted no time in orally committing to the University of Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer Friday.

He called Razorbacks linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and was told of the offer. He committed an hour later.

"He wanted me to be a part of the team," Avant said. "They're trying to rebuild the team around in-state players."

Avant, 6-2, 215 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Kansas, Tulane, Arkansas State, Memphis, Houston, Louisiana-Monroe and Austin Peay. Illinois State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M were also showing interest.

"I committed because I wanted to be close to home," Avant said. "I've always liked Arkansas. It's the big school in the state of Arkansas. My family always talks about Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas."

He visited the Hogs on Feb. 1.

"I loved the direction the new coaches have the program headed," he said.

Avant played at Forrest City before transferring to Jonesboro in January. He had 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries as a junior while missing three games because of an injury.

He recorded 67 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and a pass breakup as a sophomore.

He said his family was ecstatic about his pledge to the Razorbacks.

"My dad was proud of me," he said. "He can't wait for me to suit up and come watch me play. He always wanted me to go where I was wanted, and I felt like I was wanted at Arkansas."

He becomes the second commitment for the Razorbacks' 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

