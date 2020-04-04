Sections
LR Convention, Visitors Bureau furloughs 65 workers

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 3:19 p.m.
The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau temporarily furloughed 65 full-time employees on Friday due to the covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Gretchen Hall, president and chief executive officer of the city’s marketing arm, said many of the furloughs are complete, though some employees had their hours reduced by half.

In an email Saturday, Hall said the furloughs were a “very difficult decision” made due to the loss of business within Convention and Visitors Bureau facilities and the projected loss of tax revenue because of the pandemic.

She added that the bureau anticipates bringing back all staff when business returns.

The bureau also discontinued its use of part-time labor last month, noting at the time that the vast majority of that work is tied to events that had been canceled.

