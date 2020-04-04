Sections
Little Rock police ID man, 36, found dead in driveway

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:05 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot in Little Rock late Friday.

Officers dispatched to a possible DWI call at 9008 Woodford Drive shortly before 10 p.m. found Howard Tate of Little Rock lying on the ground near a car parked in the driveway and part of the yard, according to a news release issued Saturday by the city’s police department. Medics pronounced Tate dead at the scene.

Police said Tate suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Prior to the emergency call, officers checked the area of Tedburn and Marrivale drives after gunshots were reported but didn’t immediately find any evidence of a shooting, according to authorities.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

