Police arrest man in FBI child-porn case

Little Rock police arrested a man Friday for the FBI, which suspected him of uploading child pornography, according to an arrest report.

Police received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip about Clark Gray, 50, uploading child pornography to Google, the report said.

Gray is charged with three counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit content involving a child, according to the report.

Metro on 04/04/2020