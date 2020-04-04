Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Answer In in the eighth

BEST BET Maryanorginger in the seventh

LONG SHOT Feeling It in the third

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 130-378 (34.4 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $18,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

BUBBAS DIXIE** is moving up one level following a decisive four-length victory, and he did compete well at a much higher level in 2019. HINTON finished second behind the top selection as an odds-on favorite, and he moves to the rail and may make amends. GRAY SKY was beaten less than two lengths in a sprint tuneup, and he is dropping in class and loves a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Bubbas Dixie;Borel;Borel;9-2

2 Hinton;Felix;Mason;7-2

9 Gray Sky;Harr;Lukas;8-1

4 Kristi’s Copilot;Garcia;Hollendorfer;3-1

10 Eights and Aces;Vazquez;Contreras;5-1

8 Mesa Skyline;Thompson;Lund;6-1

3 Chicago Blues;Birzer;Martin;15-1

6 Titochip;Bridgmohan;Barkley;12-1

1a Ault;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

1 Dapper Jack;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

5 Albireo;Roberts;Compton;20-1

2 Purse $18,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

HOT IRON** finished fourth in a stronger field of open maiden-claimers just two races back, and he has worked well of late and will appreciate a wet track. LISTEN TO ROSE finished third at this level in his return from vacation time, and he drew an improved post. EGOMANIAC stretches out for the first time following two useful sprint races, and he is taking a slight drop in price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Hot Iron;Quinonez;Swearingen;4-1

8 Listen to Rose;Birzer;Hornsby;9-2

4 Egomaniac;Baze;Mason;6-1

6 Biggs;FDe La Cruz;Cox;6-1

5 Sequence;Talamo;Moquett;7-2

13 Blanco Bronco;Roberts;Gonzalez;8-1

14 Pearlthirtyeight;Mojica;Cangemi;6-1

10 Ransom Affair;Vazquez;Morse;8-1

2 My Sugar Town;Eramia;Jackson;10-1

3 Moon in the Sky;WDe La Cruz;Loy;10-1

1 Gotta Love Ike;Canchari;Martin;15-1

12 Daddy Jack;Richard;Petalino;30-1

9 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;30-1

7 Duke of Argyle;Bailey;Durham;30-1

3 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

FEELING IT** is moving up a claiming condition following a sharp front-running four-length win, and he had a nice subsequent breeze and stands an improved chance if the track is wet. ZEROED IN dominated nonwinners-of-two rivals from just off the pace, and he can win his third start of the season if able to hold form for a new stable. GRAB THE MUNNY was beaten less than one length at this classification March 15, and he figures to work out an ideal trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Feeling It;Harr;Lukas;8-1

2 Zeroed In;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;9-2

10 Grab the Munny;Baze;Sadler;7-2

9 Swither’s Shortcut;Talamo;Amoss;5-1

13 Buck Duane;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

11 Calculating King;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

4 Platinum Nights;Garcia;Villafranco;8-1

3 Firehorn;Elliott;Morse;10-1

6 Sir Michael;Canchari;Elliott;15-1

12 Horsefeathers;Borel;Frederick;15-1

14 Come On Dover;Roberts;Mason;15-1

8 R H Smoakem;Bridgmohan;Mason;20-1

7 Ice Crush;Eramia;Deville;20-1

5 When I Do;Roberts;Nelson;30-1

4 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CHEROKEE MAIDEN*** has been a clear second in both of her races at the meeting, she has wet-track experience and landed in a field with little opposing speed. OCEAN BREEZE is bred top and bottom to be talented two-turn filly, and she has been working extremely well up to her career debut. KIZZY B has finished second in four consecutive races at Fair Grounds, and she picks up high percentage rider Joe Talamo.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Cherokee Maiden;Garcia;Hollendorfer;3-1

4 Ocean Breeze;Cohen;Catalano;4-1

5 Kizzy B;Talamo;Holthus;7-2

1 Never Say Can’t;Thompson;Jones;10-1

8 Best Intentions;Elliott;Asmussen;6-1

9 Sacred Union;Baze;Hollendorfer;8-1

7 Malibu Marlee;Hill;Jones;10-1

2 Lucky Betty;Cannon;VanMeter;8-1

3 Slime Queen;Canchari;Robertson;12-1

5 Purse $21,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DRENA’S STAR** is taking a small drop in class after winning an unusually fast race, and he is a quick sprinter who is strictly the one to catch. PRINCE PIERCE has won three of his past four sprint races on dirt, and he ships from Fair Grounds at the top of his game. ALPHA TO OMEGA has earned competitive Beyer figures this winter at Delta and Houston, and he has a good record on wet footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Drena’s Star;WDe La Cruz;Martin;3-1

3 Prince Pierce;Baze;Davis;8-1

10 Alpha to Omega;Eramia;Deville;10-1

2 Stay Home;FDe La Cruz;Hiles;8-1

8 Full of Run;Elliott;Holthus;9-2

5 Leo;Garcia;Contreras;6-1

7 Rockport Kat;Roman;Luneack;8-1

9 Fareeq;Hill;Ortiz;20-1

1a Shanghai Point;Rocco;Vanden Berg;6-1

11 Tak;Felix;Rainwater;15-1

1 Splash for Gold;Rocco;Vanden Berg;6-1

4 Here’s Carlos;Birzer;Riecken;15-1

6 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

JACK VAN BERG** was beaten a neck by an even-money favorite after contesting a strong pace in his first sprint race of the season, and a similar effort will make him difficult to beat. EXULTATION is dropping in class after a late-running second-place finish, and he is a big threat to break better than he has in his two previous local races. MARKET KING has been earning competitive Beyer figures, while competing in stronger allowance races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Jack Van Berg;Baze;Mason;9-2

9 Exultation;Garcia;Eurton;7-2

10 Market King;Harr;Lukas;6-1

1 Box of Chocolates;Vazquez;Ortiz;4-1

6 Secret Biscuit;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

4 Metropol;Talamo;Cox;6-1

5 Belews Gold;Cohen;Engelhart;8-1

1a Hidden Ruler;Vazquez;Ortiz;4-1

7 Aggressivity;Eramia;Asmussen;8-1

2 Uncle Momo;Elliott;Asmussen;15-1

3 Special Reserve;Cannon;Morse;15-1

7 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

MARYANORGINGER** won the Astoria in a slightly troubled career debut victory at Belmont, and notice the runner-up (Perfect Alibi) came back to win Grade I and Grand II races. CARDAMON has not raced since November, but she was a clear debut winner at Churchill and appears to be working well for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. INTHEMIDSTOFBIZ has been beaten by just over a length in consecutive allowance races, and she has good early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Maryanorginger;Cohen;Engelhart;7-2

9 Cardamon;Garcia;Mott;9-2

2 Inthemidstofbiz;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;4-1

7 Portal Creek;Lara;Matthews;5-1

6 Dulce Ride;Talamo;Cox;8-1

10 Super Wonder Girl;Rocco;Williamson;8-1

11 Georgia Clay;Baze;Shirer;8-1

5 Savvy Ally;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

4 Take Charge Erica;Vazquez;Shorter;15-1

12 Wishful Quality;Roberts;Brennan;20-1

8 Lady Gusto;Bailey;Contreras;30-1

1 Letters to Belle;Harr;Ruiz;50-1

8 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ANSWER IN**** is dropping into an allowance race after a graded stake-placed finish, and the three-year-old has consistently earned the field’s fastest Beyer figures. FINNICK THE FIERCE finished second in a Grade II race last fall at Churchill, and he is battle-tested in top company and drew a favorable post position. WINNING IMPRESSION was beaten a length at this condition at Fair Grounds, and the two-time beaten favorite is a logical late-running threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Answer In;Talamo;Cox;3-1

1 Finnick the Fierce;Garcia;Hernandez;6-1

6 Winning Impression;Rocco;Stewart;7-2

3 General Trev;Baze;Asmussen;9-2

2 Stackin Silver;Mojica;Baltas;10-1

10 Adhhar;Bridgmohan;Amoss;12-1

7 Fort Knox;Cohen;Desormeaux;8-1

12 Davidic Line;FDe La Cruz;Holthus;20-1

9 Unthrottled;Vazquez;Stewart;20-1

8 Hail to the Chief;Smith;Ward;20-1

11 Bahama Channel;Burke;Smith;20-1

4 Nashvegas;Hill;Shorter;20-1

9 The Purple Martin. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

FRANK’S ROCKETTE*** finished second in two Grade I races closing out her juvenile campaign, and she ships from Florida on the heels of a powerful stake victory. EDGEWAY set an honest pace before quickly drawing clear in a promising career debut win, and she has the look of a filly who may be special. LEXI ON THE MOVE is unbeaten in a two-race career, but she will have to continue to improve to pull off an upset in this strong lineup.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Frank’s Rockette;Garcia;Mott;5-2

4 Edgeway;Baze;Sadler;3-1

6 Lexi On the Move;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

1 Kimari;Smith;Ward;4-1

2 Ring Leader;Talamo;Robertson;6-1

5 Bootytama;Elliott;Pearson;12-1

9 Kiss the Girl;Rocco;Asmussen;15-1

10 Wasabi Girl;Vazquez;Asmussen;15-1

7 Lady Glamour;Burke;Smith;15-1

3 Flat Out Speed;Canchari;Chleborad;20-1

10 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

AZTEC EMPIRE** raced close to the pace in an improved third-place finish, and the lightly-raced colt is wearing blinkers for the first time. COPPER KING is a two-time beaten post-time favorite, who has been racing competitively for top connections. GREAT FACES has finished second in both of his career races, and he appears sharp enough to move up in class and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Aztec Empire;Borel;Moquett;4-1

7 Copper King;Baze;Asmussen;6-1

2 Great Faces;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

8 Mo and Go;Cohen;Engelhart;6-1

12 On d’Oro;Elliott;Hawley;6-1

13 Time Is Now;Mojica;Diodoro;12-1

5 Wild Union;Talamo;Cox;7-2

11 Tiz the Journey;WDe La Cruz;Zito;10-1

9 Lookin High;Cannon;Glover;12-1

14 A.K. Safari;Thompson;Coady;8-1

1 White Wolf;Hill;Holthus;15-1

3 Stonegate;Vazquez;Lauer;15-1

6 Don Vito Corleone;Garcia;Hiles;20-1

10 Wild and Golden;Bailey;George;30-1

Exotic possibilities

Feeling It stands a chance to upset in the third race, and I recommend spreading out in the middle and using only logical contenders at the bottom of a trifecta wager. The seventh race starts a Pick-4 and my top three selections should cover the race. The eighth has a single in Answer In, and the ninth race comes down to Edgeway and Frank’s Rockette. The 10th race is contentious and spreading out in hopes of a big price is the correct strategy.