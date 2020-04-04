SEC extends its sports ban

FAYETTEVILLE — On Friday, the SEC extended its ban on all athletic activities on its member campuses by another six weeks Friday, meaning the suspension will last through the end of the spring semester.

The SEC announcement read, in part, that “all in-person athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings … (including clinics), will be suspended through at least May 31, based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The SEC originally announced on March 12 the suspension would last through at least April 15, then came back on March 17 and said there would be no more spring competition or championships.

The University of Arkansas had scheduled spring football practices from March 16 through April 25. Now there is no certainty the Hogs will be able to hold their allowable 15 “spring” practices prior to the traditional start of training camp in early August.

The SEC also announced Friday it was doubling the amount of allowable “virtual” coaching, including film study, to four hours per week starting Monday.

The Razorbacks used online resources such as Zoom and Microsoft Team on Monday through Thursday for 30 minutes each day in position group settings.