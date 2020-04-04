HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
All-Metro again postponed
The All-Metro Basketball Classic, which was set to take place Tuesday at Little Rock Hall’s Cirks Arena, has been postponed until further notice.
The event — featuring the top senior boys and girls basketball players from schools in Pulaski County — was originally slated to take place March 17 but was rescheduled because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are still closed throughout the state, and President Trump recently extended social distancing guidelines, which limits gatherings in groups to 10 or less, through April 30.
A final decision on this year’s game has not been made.
Print Headline: State sports brief
