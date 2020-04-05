Enironment notebook

Agency staff now

working remotely

Employees of the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment began working remotely March 23, per an order by Secretary Becky Keogh.

"Thankfully, the Department is prepared for this type of remote work, and we are equipped to continue our mission to protect the State's health and environment through regulatory programs, essential department functions, and emergency response efforts," a statement posted to the agency's website says.

The order from the secretary amounts to a partial reversal. Last month, as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in the United States, the department told employees to submit requests for approval by their supervisors and the secretary if they wanted to work remotely. Guidance issued to the department staff emphasized that they would have to take leave if they needed to look after their kids and were unable to work from home.

A March 13 memo from the office of the secretary told employees, "we are aware that many schools have closed. Until future notice, employees staying home with their dependents should either have arranged to work remotely or follow the existing leave policies."

Late last month, a little less than a third of the department's 408 employees were working remotely, spokesman Jacob Harper said.

The department has also ceased some routine regulatory inspections involving public interaction during the coronavirus outbreak in the interest of social distancing.

Company acquires

legislator's firm

A water systems and wastewater treatment firm founded and owned by state Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, has been acquired by another company.

Little Rock-based Jack Tyler Engineering bought New Water Systems LLC in an acquisition first reported on Tuesday by Talk Business and Politics.

Davis, an engineer who has represented District 31 in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013, will remain with the company, along with several other employees, the outlet reported.

Last summer, Davis announced that he would not seek a fifth term in the House in the 2020 election.

Lake push on to

kill invasive plant

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Black Bass Program will work to kill an invasive plant species this week by applying herbicide on Lake Columbia in southwest Arkansas, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Giant salvinia (Salvinia molesta) is an invasive floating fern that's native to South America that can de-oxygenate waterways when its large fronds block sunlight from reaching algae, which need light to produce oxygen.

The weed can also crowd out native vegetation that other species rely on for food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Invasive Species Program. Giant salvinia has invaded many waterways in the South.

"If you are fishing Lake Columbia and encounter the herbicide applicators, please give them plenty of room to work to address this highly invasive aquatic nuisance species," the commission said in the release. "Remember to always clean, drain and dry your boat, trailer, and gear to help prevent the spread of giant salvinia or any other aquatic invaders."

The commission's Black Bass Program oversees research on populations and habitat management for the popular game fish.

Pollution panel

cancels meeting

The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission will not meet as planned at the headquarters of the Department of Energy and Environment in North Little Rock on April 24.

The commission sets environmental policy for the state.

The next meeting of the 15-member commission is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 21.

SundayMonday on 04/05/2020