Arkansas Girls State canceled

The director of Arkansas Girls State announced Friday that she is canceling the 2020 program because of safety concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Charlotte Wilson, Arkansas Girls State executive director, said in a statement the decision was made "with heavy heart."

"Due to escalating health concerns and discussions with medical professionals, we believe that it is in the best interest of all our staff, counselors and delegates to cancel the program," Wilson said. "We are all deeply saddened that this session will not occur, and we are actively working to honor those girls who have been selected to attend."

Arkansas Girls State, which began in 1942, is a civics education program for students who have completed their junior year of high school. Participants form a mock government and learn about politics and government in a week-long program.

Arkansas Girls State was recognized as having the most outstanding Girls State program in the nation in 1980, 1983, and 1984. Arkansas Girls State is the second-largest Girls State program in the nation, according to the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Wilson said Arkansas Girls State will be in communication with American Legion Auxiliary units, all schools and delegates who have registered for the 2020 program. Refunds will be made. Information about that process will be posted to arkansasgirlsstate.com.

Officials announced Thursday that Arkansas Boys State had canceled its 2020 program because of safety concerns related to covid-19.

The cancellation marks the second time the American Legion-sponsored program has been called off. The first cancellation was in 1945, during World War II.

This year's program would have been the 80th session.

Metro on 04/05/2020