Biden, Sanders talk about selecting VP

In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak at the same time during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Joe Biden said on Friday that he had discussed the process of selecting a running mate with his chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, even as both men continue to compete in the Democratic primary.

It was the latest sign that Biden is hoping to bring the race to a swift close while also trying to be inclusive of a liberal opponent who commands a large following on the party’s left wing.

Biden maintains a significant delegate lead over Sanders, but the coronavirus crisis has effectively put the primary race on hold, though the Wisconsin primary, for now, will proceed as planned on Tuesday.

“One of the things I learned a long time ago, and I really mean this, a good leader has to be willing to have people that are smarter than them, know more than they know about a subject, bring in people who in fact have an expertise you don’t have,” Biden said at a virtual fundraiser on Friday. “And so I am in the process and I actually had this discussion with Bernie.”

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

“He’s a friend,” Biden continued. “We’re competitors. He’s a friend. I don’t want him to think I’m being presumptuous, but you have to start now deciding who you’re going to have background checks done on as potential vice presidential candidates, and it takes time.”

Sanders, for his part, has said that he sees a “narrow path” in the race, but that campaigns are also an “important way to maintain that fight and raise public consciousness” about key issues.

But at the fundraiser Friday, Biden made clear that he was looking ahead to a potential future administration, speaking in some of his clearest terms so far about what that team could look like should he win. He said that by “sometime in the middle of the month we’re going to announce a committee that’s going to be overseeing the vice presidential selection process,” and said — as he has before — that he has discussed the search process with former President Barack Obama.