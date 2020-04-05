Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 10
Moncia Cage, Little Rock, son.
March 14
Alejandra Barajas and Francisco Valladres, North Little Rock, daughter.
Elizabeth and Justin Ellison, McCaskill, daughter.
Karisha Grisby, North Little Rock, son.
March 16
Valerie and Carlos Tyler, Batesville, son.
Mallory and Dustin Norwood, Brookland, daughter.
March 17
Victoria Gordon and David Jones, Little Rock, daughter.
March 18
Jessica and Randy Sutherland Sr., Vilonia, daughter.
March 19
Cory Markum and Deshawn Smith, Heber Springs, daughter.
March 20
Selena Stevens and Henry Arnold Jr., Tucker, son.
March 21
Lauren Richmond and Jerrice Stout Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
March 23
Markeysha Collins, Little Rock, daughter.
Emelin Valle and Bogar Franco, North Little Rock, daughter.
March 24
Kaitlyn and Denvor Sweet, Jessieville, son.
Kristie and Jonathan Rodgers, Hot Springs, twin sons.
March 25
Gracie and Justin Phillips, Little Rock, son.
March 26
Jessica and James Watts, Little Rock, son.
March 27
Alicia Parchel and Torey Wilkins, Little Rock, son.
March 29
Latasha and James Miller Jr., Cove, daughter.
March 30
Jessica and Stewart Hitt, Des Arc, daughter.
