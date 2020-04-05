Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 10

Moncia Cage, Little Rock, son.

March 14

Alejandra Barajas and Francisco Valladres, North Little Rock, daughter.

Elizabeth and Justin Ellison, McCaskill, daughter.

Karisha Grisby, North Little Rock, son.

March 16

Valerie and Carlos Tyler, Batesville, son.

Mallory and Dustin Norwood, Brookland, daughter.

March 17

Victoria Gordon and David Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

March 18

Jessica and Randy Sutherland Sr., Vilonia, daughter.

March 19

Cory Markum and Deshawn Smith, Heber Springs, daughter.

March 20

Selena Stevens and Henry Arnold Jr., Tucker, son.

March 21

Lauren Richmond and Jerrice Stout Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

March 23

Markeysha Collins, Little Rock, daughter.

Emelin Valle and Bogar Franco, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 24

Kaitlyn and Denvor Sweet, Jessieville, son.

Kristie and Jonathan Rodgers, Hot Springs, twin sons.

March 25

Gracie and Justin Phillips, Little Rock, son.

March 26

Jessica and James Watts, Little Rock, son.

March 27

Alicia Parchel and Torey Wilkins, Little Rock, son.

March 29

Latasha and James Miller Jr., Cove, daughter.

March 30

Jessica and Stewart Hitt, Des Arc, daughter.

