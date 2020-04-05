British prime minister hospitalized with coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the morning meeting on covid-19 in this March 28, 2020, file photo taken in London after Johnson self-isolated for testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease. (10 Downing Street via AP / Andrew Parsons )

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests.

Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing Street said it was a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing St. since being diagnosed with covid-19 on March 26.

Johnson has continued to chair daily meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak, and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message on Friday, he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Johnson has received medical advice by phone during his illness, but going to a hospital means doctors can see him in person.

Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, revealed Saturday that she spent a week with coronavirus symptoms, though she wasn’t tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, said she was now “on the mend.”

The government said Sunday that more than 48,000 people have been confirmed to have covid-19 in the U.K., and the current fatality rate from the disease in the country is more than 10%.