The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1224 Geyer St., residential, Tasia Citizen, 7:43 p.m. March 30, property valued at $440.

72204

• 3211 Duke Ct., residential, Richard Mueller, midnight March 26, property value unknown.

• 2018 S. Martin St., residential, Clouide Black, 1:03 p.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $2,000.

• 1750 John Barrow Road, residential, Carolyn Rice, 4:45 a.m. March 29, property valued at $1,450.

• 1608 S. University Ave., commercial, Harry Carter, 12:03 a.m. April 1, property value unknown.

• 4500 W. 27th St., residential, Sandra McCoy, 2 p.m. April 2, property valued at $500.

72205

• 207 N. University Ave., commercial, Kristi Scott, 3:32 a.m. March 29, property valued at $70.

• 1010 Breckenridge Drive, residential, Shalin Patel, 2 p.m. March 22, property valued at $23,050.

72207

• 7321 Cantrell Road, residential, James McCarley, 7:40 a.m. April 1, property valued at 500.

• 6900 Cantrell Road, residential, Tashae Allen, 8:25 p.m. April 1, property value unknown.

72209

• 7300 S. University Ave., commercial, SuperStop, 6 a.m. March 29, property valued at $6,000.

• 2 Meadowlark Drive, residential, Alex Arias, 6:40 a.m. March 30, property valued at $750.

• 6600 S. University Ave., commercial, Benny Richards, 1:30 a.m. April 1, property valued at $9,001.

72210

• 4300 S. Bowman Road, residential, Jose Bocanegra, 7:30 a.m. March 29, property valued at $2,250.

• 10321 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Heather Comer, 4:51 a.m. March 30, property valued at $2,000.

72211

• 200 N. Bowman Road, commercial, Broderick Bozeman, 5:22 p.m. March 26, property value unknown.

• 11214 Mesa Drive, residential, Laasha Logan, 4:01 p.m. March 27, property valued at $400.

North Little Rock

72117

• 3605 Arkansas 161, commercial, Big Rock Auto Sales, 6 p.m. March 24, property valued at $40,732.a

• 4017 E. Broadway, commercial, Broadway Auto Sports, 12:27 a.m. March 27, property value unknown.

72118

• 5700 Summertree Drive BGA21, residential, Ashanti Jones, 3 p.m. March 27, property valued at $1,500.

• 613 Donovan Briley Road AA, residential, Arnecee Woods, 9:16 p.m. March 28, property valued at $2,000.

SundayMonday on 04/05/2020