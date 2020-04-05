IN THEIR WORDS Cole Oswald

COLE OSWALD

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian School

PARENTS Shawn and Teresa Oswald

SIBLINGS Spencer Oswald

SPORTS YOU PLAY Basketball and baseball

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Committed to Henderson State to play baseball and major in Biochemistry

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Participated in Shiloh's Global Missionary Experience and traveled to Iquitos, Peru for a week.

TWITTER @ColeOswald3

FAVORITE FOOD Steak

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE Now You See Me

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Chuck Davis, Shiloh basketball. He is one of the best basketball coaches that I have had and he helped us to turn our basketball program around this year at Shiloh.

ROLE MODELS My parents

FAVORITE TEACHER Mr. Sutterfield

FAVORITE SUBJECT Chemistry

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years, I will be working somewhere in the field of Pharmacy and the development of Pharmaceuticals.

IN YOUR OWN WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU This outbreak has affected many things including halting my senior season of baseball. I was looking forward to this year not only for it being my senior season, but our team, the Saints, had a great opportunity to make it far this year and hopefully, a return trip to the State Tournament.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I miss practicing and being with my teammates. I know that it is necessary and worth the sacrifice for our country and everyone's health, but I am sad about the possibility of not having one more opportunity to play baseball with my teammates at Shiloh. I also miss my friends and am concerned we will not be able to be together to celebrate our high school graduation.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/05/2020