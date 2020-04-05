Infection's stigma spreads along with illness

This 2019 photo provided by the Lamilla Family shows Bella Lamilla, a retired school teacher who was Ecuador's first confirmed coronavirus case. Even as Ecuador's coronavirus "patient zero" agonized in intensive care, strangers began tearing her reputation apart online. Lamilla is an example of how for patients and loved ones, coronavirus can come with stigma and re-victimization. (Courtesy of Lamilla Family via AP)

BOGOTA, Colombia -- The spreading global pandemic has tested the competing interests of public health and privacy, with thousands of individuals and families experiencing both physical illness and the less-discussed stigma that can come with it.

While there are many stories about good deeds and people coming together, the coronavirus is also bringing out another, darker side of some people: Fear, anger, resentment and shaming.

Within hours of Bella Lamilla's diagnosis as Ecuador's coronavirus "patient zero," it was circulating on social media along with photos showing the retired schoolteacher unconscious and intubated in a hospital bed.

Her large, close-knit family watched in horror as a dual tragedy began to unfold: While Lamilla fought for her life in intensive care, strangers began tearing apart her reputation online.

"Knowing she had it, the old lady didn't care and went all around," one person commented on Facebook.

"It was ugly," said Pedro Valenzuela, 22, Lamilla's great-nephew. "It hurt a lot."

In India, doctors have reported being evicted by landlords worried they'll spread coronavirus to other tenants. In the town of St. Michel in Haiti, people stoned an orphanage after a Belgian volunteer was diagnosed. In Indonesia, an early coronavirus patient was subjected to cruel innuendo suggesting she contracted it through prostitution.

Psychologists say it harks to an age-old instinct to protect oneself and relatives from catching a potentially fatal disease -- and a belief, however unfounded, that those who get it bear some responsibility.

"Illness is one of the fundamental fears humans have been dealing with their entire evolution," said Jeff Sherman, a psychology professor at the University of California, Davis. "It's not really surprising they would be hostile toward someone they believe is responsible for bringing illness into their community."

Minutes after Indonesia announced its first two cases, the names of Sita Tyasutami and her mother leaked online with their phone numbers and home address. Hundreds of WhatsApp messages flooded in.

People posted photos of Tyasutami, a 31-year-old professional dancer, shimmying in a feathered Brazilian samba bikini, and spread baseless speculation that she contracted the virus after being "rented" by a foreign male client.

"My face is everywhere now, I can't hide it," she said.

Studies show that when people link disease to behavior, they are more likely to blame the sick and ostracize them.

A survey in Hong Kong several years after the 2003 SARS outbreak, another coronavirus that killed nearly 800, found a small portion of the population still held negative views of those who had contracted it.

"Generally speaking, stigma of infectious diseases can be as devastating to the infected individuals as the diseases themselves," the authors wrote.

Lamilla died Feb. 13.

Information for this article was contributed by Victoria Milko, Edna Tarigan and Michael Weissenstein of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/05/2020