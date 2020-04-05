Sections
Lincoln Chafee ends Libertarian run for president

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee speaks during a news conference at the Press Club in Washington in this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo. (AP / Jose Luis Magana )

Lincoln Chafee, a former Rhode Island governor and U.S. senator, has ended his run for president as a Libertarian.

Chafee said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he looks “forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office.” He said his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had a successful transfer to virtual connections amid the outbreak.

Chafee was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. He was elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office. He didn’t run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

