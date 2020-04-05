Education notebook

LR juniors secure

perfect ACT scores

Kathleen "Kate" Jackson and Samuel Lu, both juniors at Little Rock Central High, have each earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college-entrance exam.

Less than one-half of 1% of all test-takers earn the top score.

Among last year's 2019 high school graduates in the United States, just under 5,000 of the nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1--36.

A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

The score for ACT's optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

"They are both smart and hard working, but we, as parents, give much credit to the fantastic education they've received in the Little Rock School District," said Katherine Lu, Samuel Lu's mother told the School District.

"We are truly proud of these two Tigers," Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau said, praising the support provided the students by their parents.

State board meeting

to be livestreamed

The Arkansas Board of Education will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday but will do it via livestream only because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The website for viewing the meeting is: https://bit.ly/2Xb6f9s.

Public comments for the Education Board will be accepted only by email or postal mail.

To ensure that Education Board members have sufficient time to review the comments, the comments should be received by 10 a.m. Wednesday

Comments can be emailed to gina.windle@arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, 4 Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, Ark., 72201.

The agenda for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/2X8Tyfq.

LR specialty school

furloughs workers

The ACCESS School -- which has two campuses in Little Rock and serves infants, children and adults with disabilities -- has furloughed a portion of its staff, Tammy Simmons, the school's co-founder and director, said in a statement last week.

Because of the covid-10 pandemic, "ACCESS is being forced to operate at a limited capacity," Simmons said. "We made the unfortunate and difficult decision to furlough a portion of our employees in order to meet demand and keep our organization viable."

"These therapists, educators, administrative staff, and more have been an integral part of the ACCESS family. We are hopeful that when this pandemic has passed, they will be able to bring their talents and dedication back to this organization that values them so very much."

ACCESS is currently offering limited services to those clients for which our services are considered essential," Simmons wrote.

School leaders declined to say how many employees were furloughed.

Nonprofit adjusts

methods amid virus

Economics Arkansas, an educational nonprofit organization, has shifted its teaching methods and delivery of educational materials in compliance with the Coronavirus Response Act, organization leaders said last week..

The changes mean that Arkansas teachers and students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can continue to receive professional development training and ready-to-use resources.

The organization typically trains approximately 3,000 teachers each year through a variety of face-to-face, project-based workshops at many different locations throughout the state. Now all training has been modified to accommodate remote learning.

Among its offerings are webinars and webcasts showcasing well known speakers.

In a pilot project in early to mid-April, elementary school students in three different counties will receive "Sammy's Big Dream" coloring books and crayons when they pick up their take-home meals provided by their school district or community.

Additionally, the organization's website has been updated to feature educational activities to do at home, such as, a savings bank contest for families as part of April Financial Literacy Month.

Its Facebook and Instagram pages offer additional short quizzes and bingo games as well as book giveaways.

Webinar listings, educational resources and more information about Economics Arkansas are available at www.economicsarkansas.org.

Metro on 04/05/2020