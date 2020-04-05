Missouri tight end wanting to visit Arkansas

University of Arkansas tight end target Ryan Hoerstkamp was hoping to make his college decision before the start of his senior season, but that's in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA first put in place a dead period March 13 and announced this week that it would be extended to May 31. Because no on campus visits are allowed during the dead period, Hoerstkamp and other prospects have seen their recruitment put on hold.

Ryan Hoerstkamp highlights arkansasonline.com/45hoerstkamp/

"It's just makes the process longer," Hoerstkamp said. "I was hoping to be committed before this upcoming football season, but with me not being able to go on visits to these places, I may not be and I'm looking forward to these visits."

Hoerstkamp, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Washington, Mo., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati among the 14.

He announced a top four of Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State on March 10.

"Those schools are all currently at the top of my list," Hoerstkamp said. "I've decided to look at all my options now, but those schools are still at the top of my list."

"Since I've released my top four, I've received offers from Michigan State as well as Texas Tech."

Hoerstkamp earned first-team all-area football honors this past season and averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds a game while being named second team all-conference in basketball.

Arkansas' two John Mackey Award winners, use of the tight end along with his relationship with tight ends coach Jon Cooper has the Hogs in the hunt.

"He makes me seem like a priority, and I really like that and it makes me feel like that could be a home for me," he said of Cooper.

Once the dead period is lifted, Hoerstkamp said he has a list of schools he's wanting to see.

"Hopefully Michigan State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Kansas State and Kansas," Hoerstkamp said.

With school out and recruiting on hold, Hoerstkamp enjoys being outdoors.

"Going fishing a lot, I like to get out there and go fishing as much as I can," Hoerstkamp said.

Like most other Americans, Hoerstkamp has been reflecting while dealing with the coronavirus.

"Just to be thankful for everything you have, because just like that it can all be taken from you and also be thankful for the little things," Hoerstkamp said. "I feel like a lot of us are going through that right now."

Not being able to workout at his school, Hoerstkamp is being creative around the house.

"Just doing a lot of body weight stuff, a lot of push-ups and different variations of push-ups," he said.

He, too, is adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really miss not getting to go out and do things," he said. "I love hanging out with friends and being in social environments but with this virus we can't do that at all."

Sports on 04/05/2020