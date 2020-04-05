MOTOR SPORTS

McLaughlin wins virtual race

Scott McLaughlin's real IndyCar debut is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian V8 SuperCars champion isn't letting that stop him from learning how to virtually drive the cars. McLaughlin won IndyCar's virtual race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the second race in the series' attempt to create content during the worldwide shutdown of sports. McLaughlin drives for Roger Penske in Australia and the team owner had planned to give McLaughlin his series debut in May on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That plan was scrapped when the IndyCar season was suspended last month. The road course race has been tentatively rescheduled for July 4, a date Penske said would be too hectic for McLaughlin to make his debut. McLaughlin, like NASCAR's seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, was an invited guest by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage. He had to wake up at 2 a.m. in Brisbane, Australia, to compete on his simulator.

HORSE RACING

Filly dies at Santa Anita

There's been a horse fatality at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., which is temporarily closed for live racing because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's the seventh death at the track since December. According to the California Horse Racing Board web site, a 2-year-old filly named Smiling Ali died Thursday. She had yet to race and was trained by Jeff Bonde. Smiling Ali had just completed a two-furlong timed workout in 25 seconds when she died on the main dirt track. The cause was not immediately determined, although it was believed to be a probable heart attack. A required necropsy will be conducted. Santa Anita temporarily ended live racing by order of the Los Angeles County Health Department on March 27. However, morning training hours are continuing. There have been 44 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including seven beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began after Christmas.

FOOTBALL

KC, Watkins reworking deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose contract details, said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL Draft. Watkins was headed into the final year of a $48 million, three-year contract, and he was scheduled to make $13.7 million in base salary and count a prohibitive $21 million against the cap. That made him an immediate candidate to either restructure his contract or be released, and the Chiefs were able to make the numbers work to keep him in the fold.

BASKETBALL

Marquette hires associate HC

Former Marquette director of operations Justin Gainey is returning to the Golden Eagles' staff as associate head coach. Marquette Coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the move. Gainey worked for Wojciechowski at Marquette from 2014-17 before spending one year as an assistant coach at Santa Clara and the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona. Gainey played point guard at North Carolina State from 1996-2000 and was a team captain.

SWIMMING

Former Olympian recovering

Former Olympic swimmer Bruce Furniss, who won two gold medals at the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal, remains hospitalized in but is recovering after suffering a major heart attack last week. Furniss, 62, was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit. According to Furniss' brother, Craig, doctors performed a "cool-down therapy" and then a "warm up" procedure early in the week, a process that is designed to protect the brain from the impact of the heart attack.

