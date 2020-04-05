Order in state curbs lodging for recreation

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday that the day’s number of cases indicated the “slow growth” of the coronavirus in Arkansas. Also Saturday, Hutchinson ordered lodging providers not to accept recreational travelers from out of state as a targeted measure against the virus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered commercial lodgings and short-term rentals in Arkansas not to provide occupancy to recreational travelers from outside the state, as the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in Arkansas reached 743 on Saturday.

The executive order signed Saturday is the latest targeted measure in the state's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes covid-19. Hutchinson said the state has had an influx of visitors from other states that have been hit hard by the virus.

"That's been a challenge for us, as we have seen people leave New Orleans, or they go from another hot spot, they see the opportunity to come to Arkansas to be here, whether to go to a park or other recreational purposes. That's what we don't want to have happen, and this is a measure to restrict that," Hutchinson said at his daily covid-19 news briefing Saturday.

The executive order encapsulates some other directives that were already in place.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Commercial and short-term lodgings -- which include hotels, motels and vacation rentals -- must permit occupancy only for health care professionals; first responders; law enforcement officers; state or federal employees on official business; National Guard members on active duty; airline crew members; patients of hospitals and their families; journalists; people unable to return home because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions; Arkansas residents unable to return to their homes because of circumstances such as fire, flooding, tornadoes or other disasters; people in need of shelter because of domestic violence or homelessness; employees and service providers or contractors of a hotel or motel; and people away from their homes because of work and work-related travel.

The governor emphasized that the pandemic is not only a health crisis but also an economic one, and that he recognized the effect on the hospitality and tourism industries in the state. He said the state unemployment office had added 54 employees to its call center.

"The system is starting to work better," he said.

Hutchinson said Saturday's number of cases was indicative of the "slow growth" of the virus in the state, which he said has been accomplished by using good business practices and following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state's first case of covid-19 was identified March 11.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYCbQEpzRDQ]

Hutchinson has maintained that the state's targeted response of directives, including bans on groups of 10 or more people and on dining in at bars and restaurants, goes further in some ways than a total stay-at-home order that every state surrounding Arkansas has in place.

On Friday evening, the governor said he would order a church congregation in Jonesboro, which continued to meet amid the pandemic, to suspend large group gatherings.

On Saturday, the governor said that based on recent conversations between members of the church and the state Department of Health, the congregation at Awaken Church was complying with existing public health directives and that a new order would not be needed.

"They've been compliant. They understand the public health necessity, and so I applaud them for understanding it by complying with it, and so we've really not had to issue a specific directive to them, because after the conversations with the Department of Health, they've agreed to comply with the public health directives, and we're grateful for that," Hutchinson said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/45gov/]

The church's pastor, Chad Gonzales, said Saturday that the church will continue holding services and had spoken Saturday with state attorneys, who gave the church several recommendations from the state Department of Health.

The recommendations include limiting the number of people who can enter the building at one time to ensure that people inside can maintain a 6-foot distance from one another; marking off 6-foot increments where individuals stand in case a line forms outside the facility; and providing hand sanitizer, soap and water, or some other disinfectant at or near the entrance to the facility and in other appropriate areas.

Arkansas' covid-19 cases by county

legend 0 25 50 75 100 Number of confirmed cases Source: Arkansas Department of Health

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

In addition, recommendations call for regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces and posting a sign at the entrance to the facility informing all employees that they should avoid entering if they have coughs or fevers; maintain 6-foot distances from one another; sneeze or cough into their elbows; and not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.

Awaken Church has also limited its auditorium to 35 people, following a rule of five people per 1,000 square feet. The aisles are spaced to 8 feet, and the church is allowing only one family unit per row.

"By following the state's additional guidelines and then going beyond them, we feel that this enables us to honor our government, protect those who are weak and still hold true to who we are as a church," Gonzales said in an email Saturday evening.

Fourteen Arkansans had died from covid-19 as of Saturday. State Health Secretary Nate Smith said the two new deaths were individuals 65 or older.

Seventy-two people with the virus had been hospitalized in the state as of Saturday, one more than on Friday.

Officials announced Saturday that there were cases of covid-19 in three additional counties: Lafayette, Dallas and Prairie.

Of the cases, 20 individuals infected are under age 18; 49 are ages 18-24; 210 are ages 25-44; 263 are 45-64; and 201 are 65 or older. Twelve of the state's covid-19 patients are pregnant, and 106 are health care workers, up 10 from Friday, Smith said.

Twenty-three Arkansans with covid-19 were on ventilators as of Saturday, three fewer than the day before, the health secretary said.

There were 61 covid-19 cases in nursing homes as of Saturday, up eight from Friday. Three nursing home patients are among the deaths.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

All eight new cases were at a single nursing home, Willowbend Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Marion County, Smith said.

At Saturday's briefing, Smith addressed the latest recommendation from the CDC, which is for people to wear masks when in public settings where it is impossible to maintain 6 feet of space between them.

He said wearing a mask has limited value to protect the wearer but is good for capturing droplets to avoid spreading the virus, especially during a time of the year when many people are experiencing seasonal allergies.

Smith said he did not want the public to take away N95 masks, the type that is needed for health care workers. He presented a cloth, zebra-print mask that his wife had sewn for him, which he said he would wear in accordance with the new recommendation.

Dr. Steppe Mette, CEO of UAMS Medical Center and senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health, had a similar view of the CDC guidelines.

"By and large wearing a mask in public is beneficial, but it's beneficial to the public more than the individual wearing the mask," Steppe told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week.

Mette said he's "all for" universal masking, but he cautioned that wearing a mask is no replacement for other steps necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It really is more for the protection of those around you not to get your virus," Mette said. "It is not a substitute for social distancing, not a substitute for having good hygiene and not a substitute for not touching your face."

Smith said Saturday that he would issue guidance on the appropriate use of masks as a resource for the public.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, wears a cloth mask Saturday after the daily coronavirus update at the state Capitol. Smith’s wife made the mask for him. More photos at arkansasonline.com/45gov/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Metro on 04/05/2020