Some good eating

Some anglers believe hybrids are not fit to eat, but they actually are as tasty as crappie or Kentucky bass.

The key to good flavor is taking care of the fish from the time you catch it. A hybrid dies quickly in a live well, but putting it in a cooler full of ice will slow degradation and help keep the flesh firm. When you fillet a hybrid, take care to remove all of the dark bloodline that marbles the outside of the fillet.

The bloodline has a strong fishy, iron taste. One bite, and you'll never want another. Removing the blood line will leave you with long, thick fillets of delicate white meat that responds well to frying, baking, grilling and steaming. It tastes a lot like crappie, with a slightly sweet overtone that reminds me of scallops or lobster.

Sports on 04/05/2020